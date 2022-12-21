The emergence of CCUS as an effective technology to mitigate climate change will require the regular revising of laws at both the national and international level to regulate issues such as the transport and storage of CO2, the formation of hubs and clusters, and a viable insurance system for the sector, a study has found.
Regulatory frameworks need to evolve for CCS to have key decarbonising role, study says
The emergence of CCUS as an effective technology to mitigate climate change will require the regular revising of laws at both the national and international level to regulate issues such as the transport and storage of CO2, the formation of hubs and clusters, and a viable insurance system for the sector, a study has found.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.