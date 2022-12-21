The New Zealand government has detailed how it would price agriculture emissions, making further concessions to the primary sector as it attempts to balance what is practical to implement, politically palatable, and effective in cutting pollution.
New Zealand proposes to apply “lowest possible” cost on agricultural emissions
The New Zealand government has detailed how it would price agriculture emissions, making further concessions to the primary sector as it attempts to balance what is practical to implement, politically palatable, and effective in cutting pollution.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.