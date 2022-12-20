Washington offers under 10% of annual emissions budget in inaugural carbon auction

Published 23:06 on December 20, 2022 / Last updated at 23:06 on December 20, 2022 / Americas, US / No Comments

The Washington State Department of Ecology (ECY) will make available fewer than 10% of the state's 2023 GHG cap at the jurisdiction's first ever cap-and-invest sale in February, according to an official notice published Tuesday.