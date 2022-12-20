An affiliate of a US-based investment firm with more than a trillion dollars of assets under management has launched a fund focused on carbon credits, expanding upon its environmental commodity market offerings, according a US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing.
PIMCO-affiliated company secures $100 mln for carbon credit fund
