PIMCO-affiliated company secures $100 mln for carbon credit fund

Published 23:08 on December 20, 2022

An affiliate of a US-based investment firm with more than a trillion dollars of assets under management has launched a fund focused on carbon credits, expanding upon its environmental commodity market offerings, according a US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing.