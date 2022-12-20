Oil major admits Indigenous people could miss out on benefits from Congo reforestation project

Published 18:33 on December 20, 2022

A major oil company is considering extending the area of its reforestation carbon credit project in the Republic of Congo, after details were brought to light by Carbon Pulse about how some Indigenous people living within the original remit of the venture will not be entitled to receive compensation and benefits.