Including cement in China’s ETS needed to realise decarbonisation -industry group

Published 09:48 on December 20, 2022 / Last updated at 09:52 on December 20, 2022 / Asia Pacific, China / No Comments

China should accelerate the inclusion of the cement industry in the national emissions trading market and leverage the role of carbon pricing to push for decarbonisation, as low-carbon technology is likely to increase cement production costs and create a significant green premium in the near term, an industry group has urged.