INTERVIEW: Wisconsin county to pursue largest forestry VER project of its kind

Published 20:31 on December 20, 2022 / Last updated at 20:47 on December 20, 2022 / Americas, Nature-based, US, Voluntary / No Comments

A northern Wisconsin county recently won approval to enter into a contract to generate voluntary carbon credits from over several hundred thousand acres of forestland, with a local representative overseeing the project casting aside doubts he had about its environmental integrity.