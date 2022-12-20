New York committee recommends cap-and-invest programme in final climate strategy

Published 00:21 on December 20, 2022

The New York Climate Action Council overwhelmingly adopted the state’s final Scoping Plan on Monday, recommending that regulators implement an economy-wide cap-and-invest programme and consider a clean transportation standard in order to hit the state’s GHG reduction targets.