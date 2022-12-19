Analysts see growing role of industrials as an EUA price driver

Published 17:12 on December 19, 2022

EU carbon market analysts expect policy developments and power sector fundamentals to remain the key drivers of EUA prices in the short-term but that the influence of industrials will grow out to 2030, according to a survey conducted by researchers and published on Monday.