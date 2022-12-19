A bill has been introduced into India’s upper house that aims to provide a framework for the world’s third-largest GHG emitter to reach its target of net zero emissions by 2070.
Bill introduced in India’s upper house to establish net zero policy framework
A bill has been introduced into India’s upper house that aims to provide a framework for the world’s third-largest GHG emitter to reach its target of net zero emissions by 2070.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.