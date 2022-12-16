First WCI auction sale of 2023 sheds volume as caps tighten

Published 21:54 on December 16, 2022 / Last updated at 21:54 on December 16, 2022

California and Quebec will decrease the number of current and advance vintage allowances offered in the jurisdictions’ February cap-and-trade sale as emissions budgets tighten in the linked carbon market, according to an official notice published Friday.