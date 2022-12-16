Compliance entities reduced their California Carbon Allowance (CCA) holdings across the board, while financials continued to scoop up V23 CCA and RGGI Allowances (RGAs) this week at the tail end of annual rebalancing activity, according to US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) data published Friday.
Producers expand net short CCA positions, financials favor V23 permits in WCI and RGGI markets
