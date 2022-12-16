Norwegian Air faces €70 mln EU ETS bill for non-compliance after losing appeal

Published 12:12 on December 16, 2022 / Last updated at 12:12 on December 16, 2022

Norwegian Air Shuttle will have to pay NOK 400 million (€‎38 mln) for failing to surrender 373,000 carbon allowances for 2020 and 2021, in addition to having to procure the quantity of units it failed to turn in for those years.