Norwegian Air Shuttle will have to pay NOK 400 million (€38 mln) for failing to surrender 373,000 carbon allowances for 2020 and 2021, in addition to having to procure the quantity of units it failed to turn in for those years.
Norwegian Air faces €70 mln EU ETS bill for non-compliance after losing appeal
