Asia Pacific > CN Markets: CEA price continues to drop, as analysts express modest expectations for 2023

CN Markets: CEA price continues to drop, as analysts express modest expectations for 2023

Published 10:33 on December 16, 2022  /  Last updated at 10:41 on December 16, 2022  /  Asia Pacific, China  /  No Comments

Carbon allowances in China’s national emissions trading market dropped over the past week despite a rebound in trading volume, with little regulatory progress seen likely to continue weighing down carbon prices next year.

Carbon allowances in China’s national emissions trading market dropped over the past week despite a rebound in trading volume, with little regulatory progress seen likely to continue weighing down carbon prices next year.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

LinkedIn
Powered by Magic Members Membership Software