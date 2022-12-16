South Korea will make a 20% cut in the number of CO2 allowances that will be available at auctions for ETS participants next year compared to 2022, after only being able to sell around half the KAUs it had planned to sell this year.
South Korea to sell fewer carbon allowances in 2023
South Korea will make a 20% cut in the number of CO2 allowances that will be available at auctions for ETS participants next year compared to 2022, after only being able to sell around half the KAUs it had planned to sell this year.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.