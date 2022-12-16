South Korea to sell fewer carbon allowances in 2023

Published 09:32 on December 16, 2022 / Last updated at 09:32 on December 16, 2022 / Asia Pacific, South Korea / No Comments

South Korea will make a 20% cut in the number of CO2 allowances that will be available at auctions for ETS participants next year compared to 2022, after only being able to sell around half the KAUs it had planned to sell this year.