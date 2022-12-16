A modest increase in coal demand this year will be enough to reach a new global record high, but its use will plateau after that until at least 2025 as Asian demand proves key to the long term trend in the use of the carbon-intensive fuel, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Friday.
Coal demand to reach new global high in ’22 but then flatten until mid-decade, IEA says
