NZ Market: NZU price drops 12% in reaction to “status quo” ETS price settings

Published 03:57 on December 16, 2022 / Last updated at 03:57 on December 16, 2022 / Asia Pacific, New Zealand

The spot price for NZUs fell by almost 13% to NZ$75 ($47.66) on Friday in reaction to the government keeping the ETS price settings mostly as is, bar slight adjustments for inflation.