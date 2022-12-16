The spot price for NZUs fell by almost 13% to NZ$75 ($47.66) on Friday in reaction to the government keeping the ETS price settings mostly as is, bar slight adjustments for inflation.
NZ Market: NZU price drops 12% in reaction to “status quo” ETS price settings
