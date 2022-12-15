UK corporates are seeking to buy foreign carbon credits for offsetting because of a lack of high quality domestic projects, according to a survey of listed companies commissioned by a listings firm.
UK firms shop abroad for VCM credits due to poor domestic market -report
UK corporates are seeking to buy foreign carbon credits for offsetting because of a lack of high quality domestic projects, according to a survey of listed companies commissioned by a listings firm.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.