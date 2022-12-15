EUAs posted robust gains late on Thursday morning as traders switched their focus from REPowerEU negotiations and options expiry to Friday’s trilogue discussions on EU ETS reform and next week’s expiry of the December futures contract.
Euro Markets: Midday Update
EUAs posted robust gains late on Thursday morning as traders switched their focus from REPowerEU negotiations and options expiry to Friday's trilogue discussions on EU ETS reform and next week's expiry of the December futures contract.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.