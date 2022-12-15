The environment regulator in Shenzhen, one of China’s economic powerhouses, has launched offset methodologies for forest carbon sinks and bike-sharing, the latest move in an emerging trend for regional governments to expand their offset schemes.
Shenzhen releases methodologies for forest sinks and bike-sharing, complementing local offset scheme
