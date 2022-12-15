Growth in China’s thermal power generation slowed in November, though outpaced the growth of total power output amid slowing signs of economic recovery, government data showed Thursday.
China thermal power growth slows in November amid sluggish economic recovery
Growth in China’s thermal power generation slowed in November, though outpaced the growth of total power output amid mixed signs of economic recovery, government data showed Thursday.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.