New Zealand releases ETS price control settings, ignores Climate Change Commission’s recommendations

Published 06:01 on December 15, 2022 / Last updated at 06:01 on December 15, 2022 / Asia Pacific, New Zealand / No Comments

The New Zealand government on Thursday announced the country’s emissions trading scheme price settings between 2023-27, keeping much of the existing architecture in place and making only a marginal increase to the Cost Containment Reserve trigger price despite the recommendation from the Climate Change Commission to more than double it.