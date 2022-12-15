California carbon market watchdog to focus on no-trading zones, allowance supply adjustments in annual report

The forthcoming annual report from the California Independent Emissions Market Advisory Committee (IEMAC) will examine how no-trading zones for cap-and-trade facilities located near overburdened communities could work, as well as numerous other carbon market reform elements that could include significantly altering allowance supply.