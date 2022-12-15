The forthcoming annual report from the California Independent Emissions Market Advisory Committee (IEMAC) will examine how no-trading zones for cap-and-trade facilities located near overburdened communities could work, as well as numerous other carbon market reform elements that could include significantly altering allowance supply.
California carbon market watchdog to focus on no-trading zones, allowance supply adjustments in annual report
