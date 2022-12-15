Americas > Brazilian company begins $100 mln deployment to generate Amazonian carbon removal credits

Brazilian company begins $100 mln deployment to generate Amazonian carbon removal credits

Published 14:00 on December 15, 2022  /  Last updated at 21:55 on December 14, 2022  /  Americas, Nature-based, South & Central, Voluntary  /  No Comments

A Brazil-based startup on Thursday announced it has started to operationalise $100 mln towards reforesting degraded Amazonian land through a revamped methodology, and is already in a discussion to sell the resulting carbon removal credits at a level well above other VER prices. 

