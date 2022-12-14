Asia Pacific > G7 to provide Vietnam $15.5 bln to cut coal in JETP deal

G7 to provide Vietnam $15.5 bln to cut coal in JETP deal

Published 14:21 on December 14, 2022  /  Last updated at 14:21 on December 14, 2022  /  Asia Pacific, Climate Talks, International, Other APAC  /  No Comments

A group of rich industrialised nations will provide Vietnam with $15.5 billion to aid the country transition away from coal, as part of the third Just Energy Transition Partnership (JETP) deal that was agreed on the sidelines of the EU-ASEAN Commemorative Summit on Wednesday.

A group of rich industrialised nations will provide Vietnam with $15.5 billion to aid the country transition away from coal, as part of the third Just Energy Transition Partnership (JETP) deal that was agreed on the sidelines of the EU-ASEAN Commemorative Summit on Wednesday.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

LinkedIn
Powered by Magic Members Membership Software