G7 to provide Vietnam $15.5 bln to cut coal in JETP deal

Published 14:21 on December 14, 2022 / Last updated at 14:21 on December 14, 2022

A group of rich industrialised nations will provide Vietnam with $15.5 billion to aid the country transition away from coal, as part of the third Just Energy Transition Partnership (JETP) deal that was agreed on the sidelines of the EU-ASEAN Commemorative Summit on Wednesday.