Euro Markets: Midday Update

Published 12:35 on December 14, 2022 / Last updated at 12:35 on December 14, 2022 / EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS / No Comments

EUAs dropped to their lowest in nearly two weeks after co-legislators agreed to use some EUAs from the market stability reserve to help fund the EU's efforts to shift away from Russian fossil fuels, triggering a sell-off ahead of this afternoon's expiry of December options contracts.