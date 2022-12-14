EUAs dropped to their lowest in nearly two weeks after co-legislators agreed to use some EUAs from the market stability reserve to help fund the EU’s efforts to shift away from Russian fossil fuels, triggering a sell-off ahead of this afternoon’s expiry of December options contracts.
Euro Markets: Midday Update
