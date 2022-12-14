UK to present revised net zero strategy by March in wake of legal challenge

Published 12:48 on December 14, 2022 / Last updated at 12:48 on December 14, 2022

The UK will present a revised net-zero strategy by March of next year following a successful legal challenge that took aim at the lack of detail in how targets and reduction pathways would be achieved, a senior climate advisor to the government underlined on Wednesday.