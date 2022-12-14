UPDATE – EU legislators reach provisional deal on REPowerEU package

Published 06:24 on December 14, 2022 / Last updated at 07:16 on December 14, 2022 / EMEA, EU ETS / No Comments

EU legislators reached a provisional deal early Wednesday on the REPowerEU package to accelerate the bloc's exit from Russian fossil fuels, agreeing that the €20 billion tranche financed from ETS auctions will come from a mix of the Innovation Fund and frontloaded member state-designated allowances but also the supply-balancing MSR, according to two senior MEPs including Peter Liese.