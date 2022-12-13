US Operations Manager, Carbonfuture – Bay Area/Hybrid/Remote

Company

Carbonfuture makes carbon removal from the atmosphere simple, trustworthy, and scalable. Our digital platform and financial services enable a new class of scientifically defensible carbon removal credits while unlocking a path to financial scale for carbon removal businesses globally. The carbon market – a powerful lever of climate impact – is built on trust, and we’re building the trusted infrastructure we believe will be essential for our clients’ lasting success and, ultimately, for the success of our joint effort to solve the climate crisis.

We started in Germany (Freiburg im Breisgau), also have hubs in San Francisco and Zürich and consider the world our oyster. Our ambition and rapid growth have been recognized and fueled by recent investments raised, totaling 8.4 M €. Thus, we are growing our team as we ramp up to the next phase of scale and climate impact.

Your role & responsibilities

As an Operations Manager you will lead efforts to ensure the rapidly growing US team gets work done effectively and is able to grow rapidly and smoothly. This is a key early hire and first Ops role for the US team and will be a jack of all trades/many hats role, will be a sounding board in decisions big and small that shape the US business and whole company, will work across the Atlantic with EU colleagues regularly, and work daily with the (tall but friendly) Head of US Business, Matt. We expect this role to evolve over time and grow with the critical US business as it scales.

What is in store for you

Key early role that has a lot of input into shaping the US business and the global company as a whole. This is a US-focused role that includes support and collaboration globally, including Carbonfuture’s COO, Lucie Haß.

Lead efforts on many projects and touch many different things all the time, big and small, e.g. US subsidiary financials, management of third parties handling HR, accounting, taxes, hiring, office management, marketing support, conferences, etc.

Business operations: Help alleviate bottlenecks and smooth out operational hangups with our US and Global sales and supply teams, including leading efforts on tools, improvements, internal processes, and filling gaps as they appear.

Lead and/or support efforts at conferences and relevant SF Bay Area events. Be a part of the amazing local climate community.

Matt, our Head of US Business will help you remove all obstacles and provide you with everything you need for your success and growth.

What you bring:

Many different backgrounds will be considered. Prior business operations experience required. Some scientific, technical, or analytical background is preferred.

Experience in being part of a team starting something from scratch. Experience in a fast-growing startup is preferred.

You love working with people and have built long-lasting professional relationships.

You are fluent in American English. German and Spanish are a plus.

You are imaginative, committed, and like to dive in fully. Juggling many simultaneous projects is second nature.

You are no stranger to CRMs like HubSpot, and are comfortable with using digital tools to make your team’s life easier.

You are excited to be an active part in addressing the climate crisis.

What we offer

Join a small, ambitious, international team and enjoy the following benefits:

30 days annual paid time off

Competitive compensation package with benefits

Key role in shaping a fast-growing climate tech startup

Support for learning & professional development

Flexible working hours & understanding of the importance of work life balance

A culture of undogmatic, unbureaucratic creativity and diverse collaboration

Support for overall health. Also: You will find keen climbers, hikers and outdoor lovers in all our locations 😉

Did we spark your interest? Send us a shout and your resume or equivalent to jobs@carbonfuture.earth. We look forward to hearing from you!

or Link to Apply

Start as soon as possible

Place of work San Francisco Bay Area, hybrid planned with SF office (currently remote)

Scope of work Full time

Contact

Any questions? Don’t hesitate to contact us:

Matt Wilson Plasek, Head of US Business

matt@carbonfuture.earth