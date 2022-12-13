Head of Marketing & Communications, Carbonfuture – Bay Area/Freiburg/Zurich

Carbonfuture makes carbon removal from the atmosphere simple, trustworthy, and scalable. Our digital platform and financial services are built to boost the necessary action whilst ensuring tracking and trust at every turn. Trust that we believe to be essential for our clients’ lasting success and, ultimately, for the success of our joint push to solve the climate crisis.

We started in Freiburg im Breisgau (Germany), have presences in San Francisco and Zürich and consider the world our oyster. Our ambition and rapid growth have been recognized and fueled by a recent 8.5M USD funding round. We are thus looking to strengthen our team.

Your role & responsibilities

As our Head of Marketing and Communication, you ensure that all relevant stakeholders worldwide know about, understand and engage with us. You are a key member of our leadership, build our marketing and communication team and collaborate closely with colleagues from sales, product and technical content writing. You get to apply your strategies, magic and our identity to a B2B client base that is international and varied, with a primary focus on the US and Europe. The CEO will be in charge of helping you remove all obstacles and providing you with everything you need for your success and growth.

What is in store for you

Lead and develop our marketing in the US and Europe, including all of our B2B customer segments.

Lead the definition and implementation of full funnel marketing plans that meet core business objectives, including digital marketing, demand generation campaigns, sales prospecting programs, virtual and in-person events, and third-party conferences.

Shape our brand identity, narrative, and messaging and propagate it throughout our channels and client

Build and oversee content marketing that is both suitable for the respective funnel stage and conducive to our positioning as engaged and supportive thought leader.

Develop communication channels and lead the conception of target-group-specific brand and content strategies.

Define and maintain an analytics framework to track success and improve campaigns and messaging based on gathered data.

Drive our Public Relations and ensure our message and service resonate widely.

Build, lead and grow a team of marketing professionals and leaders.

Serve as a spokesperson, representing company with media and other stakeholders.

What you bring to the table

You have 6+ years of experience in B2B marketing and 2+ years of experience in a leading role. Start- or scale-up experience is a plus.

You think globally and have marketing experience in or with the US.

Your know-how or learning instinct stretches from digital marketing, SEO/SEA to content, branding and (virtual) events. You can’t wait to learn more.

You are analytical and have a track record of defining and executing marketing strategies that deliver against set funnel metrics and KPIs.

You have a facility to effectively work on multiple time-sensitive projects and couple high-quality standards with healthy pragmatism.

You are a natural storyteller and have excellent written and oral communication skills in English. German is a plus.

You have an action bias and like to flex in a fast-paced environment.

You have built and grown high-performing teams and would like to do more of it.

You are willing and able to travel relatively frequently for work.

Work experience in or exposure to carbon removal or climate tech is a plus.

What we offer

Join a small, ambitious, and international team of people keen to make a dent in the fight against climate change. Enjoy:

Competitive salary.

Key role in shaping a fast-growing Climate Tech start-up.

Support for learning & professional development.

Flexible working hours & understanding of the importance of work life balance.

A culture of undogmatic, unbureaucratic creativity and collaboration.

30 days of paid annual holiday

Support for sport and health. Also: You will find keen climbers and outdoor lovers in all our locations 😉

Did we spark your interest? Send us your CV and a motivation letter to jobs@carbonfuture.earth. We look forward to hearing from you!

Start as soon as possible

Place of work San Francisco / Bay Area, Freiburg or Zürich. Working from a remote location in the US or EU is an option

Scope of work Full-time preferred

Link to Apply

Contact

Any questions? Do not hesitate to contact us:

jobs@carbonfuture.earth

Diversity, equality, and inclusion are important to us, and candidates from cultures and backgrounds that are underrepresented in VC-funded startups and the climate sector are strongly encouraged to apply.