Business Development Manager (US), Carbonfuture – Bay Area/LA/NYC

About Carbonfuture

Carbonfuture makes carbon removal from the atmosphere simple, trustworthy, and scalable. Our digital platform and financial services enable a new class of scientifically defensible carbon removal credits while unlocking a path to financial scale for carbon removal businesses globally. The carbon market – a powerful lever of climate impact – is built on trust. We’re building that trusted infrastructure needed to help our clients achieve their climate commitments, help our carbon removal suppliers unlock long-term revenue, and help the entire private sector responsibly and rapidly scale carbon removal to ensure a just and livable future.

We started in Germany and have recently launched hubs in Zürich and San Francisco. Our ambition and rapid growth have been recognized and fueled by recent investments raised, totaling 8.4 M €. Thus, we are growing our team as we ramp up to the next phase of scale and climate impact.

Your role & responsibilities

As a Business Development Manager, you work closely with our clients to help them source the carbon removal credits they need to meet their climate goals. You apply your kind but effective hustle and bustle throughout the US. You will work as part of a commercial team, home on both sides of the Atlantic, and work closely also with the supply, product and marketing teams. Matt Wilson Plasek, the Head of US Business will be in charge of providing you with everything you need for your success and growth.

What is in store for you

Define, drive, and implement B2B outbound campaigns, securing long-term purchase agreements and spot sales for Carbonfuture’s high quality carbon removal credits.

Take leadership on writing proposals to buyer carbon removal RFPs, pitching senior-level corporate stakeholders, and responding to technical due diligence processes (supported by an experienced supply team).

Gain a fluent understanding in our growing portfolio of carbon removal projects, sink your teeth into the wide spectrum of carbon removal project attributes, and ultimately become a confident and clear communicator on behalf of these fascinating and meaningful projects.

Collaborate with the Supply Team to understand new carbon project types (enhanced weathering, ocean-based CDR), as well as manage and forecast demand and market trends.

Understand our clients’ pains and wishes and relay them to our Product Team so we can translate external feedback into an ever-stronger product offering.

Track your sales progress in a way that is easy to follow and makes pure reporting meeting largely superfluous.

Cultivate relationships across the corporate sustainability market, managing accounts with senior-level corporate stakeholders.

Be the face and heart of Carbonfuture at conferences, working groups, and industry associations (travel up to 25% of the time).

Continue learning as the market, technologies, and regulatory framework evolve.

What you bring

You have a successful track record of enterprise sales with deals at the >$1m scale.

You have a passion for addressing the climate crisis.

You have professional experience in sustainability, or at least a strong understanding for the drivers of corporate climate action (e.g., Net Zero, SBTi, etc.).

You love people and are a natural listener.

You are a skillful, fair, and effective negotiator – you have a great commercial sense and know the ins and outs of effective contracting.

You are an exceptional communicator, both oral and written (Spanish fluency is a plus).

You have an entrepreneurial mindset, with a track record for being an almost-legendary hustler.

You are no stranger to CRMs like HubSpot and use them effectively, from pipeline management to dashboard usage.

Benefits

Join a small, ambitious, and international team and enjoy the following benefits:

Competitive salary

Key role in shaping a fast-growing climate tech startup

Support for learning & professional development

Flexible working hours & understanding of the importance of work-life balance

A culture of undogmatic, unbureaucratic creativity and collaboration

30 days of paid vacation

Full health insurance; also: you will find climbers and outdoor lovers in all our locations 😉

Did we spark your interest? Please with a CV and a brief cover letter (paragraph-length is okay) summarizing your background and interest in this position to jobs@carbonfuture.earth . We look forward to hearing from you!

or Link to Apply

Start: ASAP, 2023

Place of work: Preference for Bay Area, California (NYC and LA also considered)

Scope of work: Full-time

Contact

Any questions? Do not hesitate to contact us:

Kyle Kornack, (818) 419-0771