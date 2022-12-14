Project/Senior Associate, Agricultural Carbon, TerraCarbon – Charlottesville, VA/Remote

Application deadline: December 31, 2022

(Applications will be considered on a rolling basis)

About the job

As an associate, you will advise clients on the development of agricultural land carbon offset projects around the world. You will report to TerraCarbon’s Senior Manager of Agricultural Land Management. Your work will help drive funding to small and large agricultural producers to adopt agricultural practices that improve soil health, increase carbon storage, and build resilience to climate change. You will work with a creative and passionate team of experts and the world’s leading organizations that are scaling up nature-based climate solutions.

The location for this position is flexible. It can be based in our Charlottesville, Virginia, office or it can be remote. The job comes with a starting salary of $65,000-$75,000 (based on experience), profit sharing incentives, health insurance benefits, generous time off, and flexibility to support work-life balance.

What you’ll do

Support consulting engagements centered around the development of agricultural carbon offset projects, ranging from commodity agriculture to smallholder agroforestry systems

Contribute to science-based analyses and reports, drawing on the latest research and applying approved greenhouse gas (GHG) accounting methodologies for agricultural lands

Build and develop relationships as a trusted advisor with for-profit, non-profit, and government clients

Provide clear and detailed methods description of all analyses to clients and validation and verification firms

Collaborate with internal staff and external clients to creatively solve challenges related to quantifying the climate and other impacts of improved management activities

Support the development of new business opportunities and proposals for consulting assignments

At the end of your first year, success would mean supporting the project feasibility analysis and/or design for at least three projects, serving as the project lead on at least one project, and developing strong familiarity with relevant accounting frameworks and methodologies

What you bring

Graduate degree in agricultural or forest science

At least 3 years of working experience in a relevant field (e.g. scientific research, natural climate solutions, restoration ecology, etc.)

Strong field and analytical skills, including proficiency in sampling design, statistics, and database management

Proficiency in one or more programming languages for statistical analysis (e.g. R, Python, etc.) preferred

Acumen in project planning and management

Strong verbal, written, and organizational skills

Willingness to travel domestically and internationally (approximately 10-30% of the time)

Experience living or working abroad is a plus

Fluency in English required, proficiency in a second language is a plus

Familiarity with agroforestry systems and/or experience with process-based soil models strongly preferred

What to send our way

A cover letter

Your CV highlighting your education, experience, and skills

Contact information for 2-3 references

A writing sample

About TerraCarbon

TerraCarbon LLC is a leading advisory firm that helps develop carbon offset projects to fund nature-based solutions to climate change. We believe that nature and market-based solutions underpinned by sound science are key to reducing the impacts of climate change.

TerraCarbon provides a full range of services including methodology development, feasibility analysis, project design and development, monitoring and evaluation, and marketing advisory services. Our clients include the world’s leading conservation organizations, forward-thinking corporations, and social enterprises.

Since we started in 2006, we’ve helped 40+ conservation projects around the world that are protecting over 5 million acres and that have reduced emissions by more than 50 million tonnes. Through these efforts, we’re helping drive new, market-based funding to restore, manage, and protect vital natural and working lands.

TerraCarbon is a Certified B Corporation which means we meet higher standards of social and environmental performance, transparency, and accountability, and have adopted a legal framework which requires us to consider the impact of our decisions on our employees, suppliers, community, consumers, and the environment. It is a way of demonstrating that our business has a higher purpose than simply profit, and that is contributing to the restoration, sustainable management, and protection of forests, wetlands, and working lands for the benefit of the world’s climate, wildlife, and people.

TerraCarbon values a diverse workforce. Women, people of color, people with disabilities, and members of the LGBTQ community are strongly encouraged to apply.

Interested candidates should send application materials to Dan Kane, Senior Manager for ALM projects (dan.kane@terracarbon.com).