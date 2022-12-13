Quebec readies final offset protocol for afforestation and reforestation projects

Published 23:04 on December 13, 2022 / Last updated at 23:04 on December 13, 2022

The Quebec environment ministry (MELCC) on Tuesday said the government now recognises carbon offsets from privately-owned afforestation and reforestation projects under the state’s cap-and-trade programme, with the province’s approach having several differences from WCI partner California’s forestry protocol.