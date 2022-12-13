The International Swaps and Derivatives Association (ISDA) published new industry documentation for the trading of verified carbon credits on Tuesday, as it seeks to develop legal and risk management standards for markets related to environmental activities.
ISDA publishes documentation for the trading of carbon credits
