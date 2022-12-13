India’s upper house has voted in favour of a bill that will facilitate a framework for developing a carbon market in the country following passage in the lower house earlier this year, paving the way for it to become a tool to help the country meet its energy transition goals.
India’s parliament approves bill to establish framework for carbon trading, mandate green energy use
