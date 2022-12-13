INTERVIEW: Scalable, affordable DAC technology much closer than govts think, project proponent says

Published 07:32 on December 13, 2022 / Last updated at 07:35 on December 13, 2022

The developer of a Direct Air Capture (DAC) project in New Zealand says the technology is maturing at a much faster rate than previously expected by governments, urging them to begin regulatory planning in order to reap the benefits it could potentially provide.