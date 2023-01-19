Director of Business Development, Green Assets – Wilmington, NC

Green Assets – Our mission

As a leading developer of forest-based carbon offsets, Green Assets is a trusted and capable provider of effective land management strategies and sustainable revenue to our clients. We are committed to designing and implementing carbon offset projects and conservation initiatives that meaningfully address today’s environmental challenges. We utilize our experience as landowners, and our expertise as land managers, to strategically evaluate forest management strategies, network with industry professionals, and partner with landowners to foster sustainable income and conserve natural resources. Office headquarters is in Wilmington, NC.

What we are looking for

The Director of Business Development is responsible for overseeing client relations, fostering new leads, and developing the opportunity, divisional leadership, and serves as a resource for recruitment and hiring. The role incorporates working internally and externally to encourage and foster continual improvement and partnership. Additionally, the Director of Business Development works to create strategic business partnerships and create new revenue sources for the organization. Working with landowners to identify the best options for carbon offsets their properties and tailoring environmental projects to their long-term goals, the Director of Business Development ensures that potential projects meet eligibility requirements for programs and company goals.

What you will do

Provide leadership & supervision of Business Development Division, reporting directly to CEO.

Identify new revenue sources and opportunities for the company

Provide input to Development, Technical, Verification, and Finance/Admin Divisions

Maintain client relations communications with cross-divisional support and collaboration

Develop partnerships and client engagement opportunities

Provide input on carbon project development and support Carbon Credit transactions

Oversee creation of communications products, branding and marketing efforts for business development needs

Support Green Assets’ Charitable Ventures (Sarah James Fulcher Redfish Tournament)

Travel as requested

What we need

A minimum of 5 years’ experience in increasing levels of responsibility with proven success in business development

Proven experience in identifying and cultivating new business opportunities

Proven experience in client relations

Excellent communication skills, verbal and written

Proven ability to produce highly professional proposals and presentations

Education – Bachelor’s degree in related field, business administration, marketing, environmental science preferred

Job Type: Full-time

Benefits: Competitive salary, health, dental, vision, life insurance, 401k, paid time off

For consideration, please submit your resume, a writing sample and three professional references to the hiring manager at beth@leathhrgroup.com