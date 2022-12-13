ANALYSIS: With Virginia’s RGGI repeal pending, are emitters’ obligations going up in smoke?

Published 19:59 on December 13, 2022 / Last updated at 19:59 on December 13, 2022 / Americas, US / No Comments

Power generators in Virginia still face legal ramifications to meet their RGGI obligations for all of 2023 and potentially later years as well, despite the state's plan to sever the carbon market regulation before the programme’s three-year true-up deadline, experts told Carbon Pulse.