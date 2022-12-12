EU Parliament industry committee report suggests EUA price corridor, dynamic MSR trigger

Published 16:10 on December 12, 2022 / Last updated at 16:10 on December 12, 2022 / EMEA, EU ETS / No Comments

Setting a price corridor would be the most effective way to control the price trajectory of EUAs and reduce the influence of speculators, while changes to the MSR would enable the market to overcome emerging supply challenges amid rising costs of hedging power generation, according to a report published Friday.