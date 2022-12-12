The government of China’s biggest coal-producing region has passed provincial regulations for the development of “clean coal”, with a special focus on data quality, amid the province’s continued coal expansion.
China’s Shanxi passes new laws to regulate coal sector amid coal expansion
