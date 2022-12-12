EUAs clawed back Friday’s losses amid thin outright trading on Monday morning as traders watched for signals on the EU’s intentions on funding the energy transition ahead of talks on the REPowerEU initiative, while energy prices weakened as gas reserves appeared ample despite the cold snap.
Euro Markets: Midday Update
