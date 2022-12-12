One of South Korea’s biggest asset managers has penned an MoU with Singapore exchange Climate Impact X to broaden its presence in the voluntary carbon market, both internationally and as a provider of credits for Korean buyers.
Korean securities firm to expand voluntary market presence with CIX deal
