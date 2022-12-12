The Australian government has launched a consultation on its proposed mandatory climate disclosure requirements, designed to significantly increase transparency, fight greenwashing, and boost investor alignment with net zero emissions goals.
Australia opens consultation on rigorous new climate risk disclosure reporting requirements
The Australian government has launched a consultation on its proposed mandatory climate disclosure requirements, designed to significantly increase transparency, fight greenwashing, and boost investor alignment with net zero emissions goals.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.