Australian banks, super funds yet to pick up ball on nature risks

Published 02:57 on December 12, 2022 / Last updated at 02:57 on December 12, 2022 / Biodiversity / No Comments

The vast majority of Australian banks and superannuation funds have yet to set nature-related targets, and only a small minority of them plan to do so, according to a survey released Monday carried out by the Australian Conservation Foundation (ACF).