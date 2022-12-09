Rebalancing, contract rolls frame weekly changes in CCA, RGGI holdings

Published 23:08 on December 9, 2022 / Last updated at 23:08 on December 9, 2022 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments

Compliance entities and financials reduced their California Carbon Allowances (CCAs) over annual contract rolling and rebalancing activity, while RGGI Allowances (RGAs) were picked up by regulated entities ahead of the last allowance sale for the year, according to US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) data published Friday.