Senior Program Officer, Carbon, GGGI – Vientiane

Location: Lao PDR

City: Vientiane

Contract Type: Staff

Grade: X9

Salary scale: International Scale

Contract Duration: 24 months

Deadline (23:59 KST): 08/01/2023

Job Reference: STA2264

In 2019 GGGI signed a funding program with the Swedish Energy Agency (SEA) related to scaling up international carbon trading, as envisaged under Article 6 of the Paris Agreement. This program, called the “Mobilizing Article 6 Trading Structures” (MATS) Program aims to support carbon transactions under Article 6.2 of the Paris Agreement. Accordingly, the program involves a blend of policy, institutional and capacity development support to host countries, as well as project preparation, analysis and documentation to support underlying emissions reduction projects. The MATS Program launched in early 2020, with activities delivered in Nepal and Cambodia. In late 2021, the SEA and GGGI began to explore scaling up MATS Program activities to further countries, of which Lao PDR was selected as one. The Senior Program Officer will lead the implementation of the MATS Program activities in Lao PDR.

POSITION SUMMARY

The Senior Program Officer, Carbon will be based in Vientiane, Lao PDR and will lead the implementation of the MATS Program activities in Lao PDR. The successful candidate will have a dual reporting line within the matrix organizational structure of GGGI, primarily to the GGGI Lao PDR Country Representative, with a secondary reporting line to the GGGI MATS Program Manager based in Seoul.

The Senior Program Officer, Carbon will be the recognized focal point for the project in Lao PDR and will have overall responsibility for timely and high-quality project delivery. The position-holder will provide day-to-day technical and strategic guidance and management, as well as liaise externally to ensure impactful delivery of the project and its outputs.

Experience in international carbon markets is strongly preferable, as the position-holder will be required to quickly absorb and apply sufficient technical knowledge on Article 6 concepts, requirements, frameworks and approaches to the local context in Lao PDR.

PURPOSE

Lead the implementation of the MATS Program in Lao PDR in close coordination with the Carbon Pricing Unit (based in Seoul), the GGGI Lao PDR Country Team (based in Vientiane) and relevant government and private sector project stakeholders.

Provide high-quality project management to the project, and ensure effective, timely and efficient delivery of project results and activities in the field.

Provide high-quality technical inputs and advisory on issues related to Article 6, carbon markets, and emissions reduction trading in support of MATS Program delivery in Lao PDR and GGGI’s Lao PDR portfolio and strategic priorities more generally

ENGAGEMENT

Work closely with GGGI Carbon Pricing Unit and GGGI Lao PDR to understand the local context, including GGGI’s role in Lao PDR; to ensure timely and high-quality delivery of the project; and to develop technical knowledge of Article 6 requirements, frameworks and approaches.

Develop and foster strong relationships with key government stakeholders, leading the day-to-day communication (supported by GGGI Lao PDR).

Work closely with government partners and private sector in implementing the project, recognizing the importance of government buy-in and ownership.

Coordinate with other organizations supporting engagement with international carbon markets in Lao PDR, and ensure visibility of the MATS Program in Lao PDR and associated carbon engagements.

Maintain active flexibility through professional relations with key stakeholders to capture and integrate their changing needs and manage expectations.

DELIVERY

Deliver high quality project outputs on time and within budget that meet program objectives, donor requirements and government requirements.

Quickly absorb and apply sufficient technical knowledge on Article 6 concepts, requirements, frameworks and approaches.

Ensure quality monitoring and evaluation, timely submission of donor reports and deliverables, regularly evaluate project results, and guide project implementation to achieve maximum impact.

Assess effectiveness of program activities and recommend improvements to meet key milestones for the program.

Ensure that experiences and best practices are documented and shared across the MATS Program and GGGI more widely.

Plan and co-deliver capacity building events that introduce key Article 6 concepts and options to key government and other stakeholders.

Lead the design of governance frameworks in Lao PDR that meet Article 6 requirements and are relevant to the Lao PDR institutional context.

Lead the identification of priority sectors and mitigation activities for Article 6, in collaboration with the Government of Lao PDR.

Develop Mitigation Activity Idea Notes and Mitigation Activity Design Documents for up to 2 mitigation activities.

Support bilateral engagement between Government of Lao PDR and potential cooperation partners.

Support the process of negotiation and signing of key agreements with government and private sector.

Lead the planning and facilitation of key project workshops and meetings with key stakeholders in Lao PDR.

Plan and organize the work consultants under the project to ensure high quality and timely delivery of the outputs.

Clear and timely reporting on project delivery as required by the Funding Agreement and Operational Guidelines.

REQUIREMENTS

QUALIFICATIONS

Advanced degree (master’s degree) in economics, business administration, finance, environmental engineering or other relevant subject

8 years preferred of experience in project development, green investment, program management or other relevant fields.

Understanding of and experience in international carbon markets, the Clean Development Mechanism, and/or Article 6 is a strong advantage.

Experience in day-to-day engagement with government ministries and agencies, ideally in developing countries.

Experience in close engagement with the private sector is a strong advantage.

Experience in organizing consultations, validation meetings, workshops and capacity building events.

Experience working in developing countries, with experience in Lao PDR or Southeast Asia an advantage.

An excellent command of spoken and written English.

FUNCTIONAL

Strategic thinker and solutions-oriented, with good ability to multitask and work in a matrix environment.

Able to review, synthesize information and produce high quality reports.

Able to establish priorities in a time-sensitive environment and meet deadlines with strong attention to detail.

Able to absorb and understand technical information and relay it to others.

Detail-oriented striving for quality and consistency in all outputs and communications.

Output-oriented, demonstrating creativity, innovation and an entrepreneurial drive.

Problem solver, able to find and implement solutions

Highly organized and able to effectively and efficiently multi-task and prioritize.

Excellent communication (both written and oral) and facilitation skills.

Comfortable working both in a team and independently.

CORPORATE

Understand and actively support GGGI’s mission, vision and values.

Promote an organizational culture of trust, transparency, respect and partnership.

Excel at problem solving, ask questions and seek support when needed, share easily information and knowledge with others both internally as externally.

Manage emotions and stress positively, build rapport and resolves conflict easily.

Strong ability to work independently and/or remotely, while maintaining productivity.

Be able to lead and manage a project independently, while knowing when to seek advice and liaise closely with the Carbon Pricing Unit.

WORKING CONDITIONS

The Senior Officer is an X9 grade level in GGGI’s international salary scale, details of which can be found in the GGGI Staff Rules on GGGI’s website. In addition, GGGI provides 27 days of annual leave, flexible work arrangements and contribution towards private health insurance that covers dental and vision. The initial appointment is for 24 months, renewable subject to satisfactory performance and budget availability. GGGI Lao PDR has a Host Country Agreement (HCA) in place with the Government of Lao PDR and therefore international candidates will be covered by the Privileges and Immunities under the HCA. GGGI is committed to providing a work environment that is sufficiently flexible to accommodate diverse life-cycle challenges and assist Staff members to achieve a better balance between work commitments and personal and family commitments, including repercussions of post-COVID conditions, thus ensuring high performance, long-term productivity and well-being of Staff members. For more information on GGGI’s terms and conditions (allowances, health care, education etc) please familiarize yourself with GGGI’s Rules and Regulations that can be found here: https://gggi.org/policy-documents/.

