Cap-and-Trade Program Allowance Allocation Specialist, California Air Resources Board – Sacramento

Job Description and Duties

Do you have electricity sector expertise and a passion for addressing climate change? Are you looking to join a world-class program at the forefront of global climate policy? The Cap-and-Trade Program is seeking an enthusiastic team member with expertise in the electricity sector and assessing economic/emissions leakage to work on the development, implementation, and analysis of the California Air Resources Board’s greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions reductions programs.

Within the Industrial Strategies Division, Climate Change Program Evaluation Branch (CCPEB) has a position available for a motivated Air Pollution Specialist (APS) in the Program Development Section, which is responsible for technical and economic analyses of industrial, natural gas, electricity, and allowance allocation policy for the Program.

Under the direction of an Air Resources Supervisor I, the APS will work as part of a highly motivated internal team with a diverse skill set and will play a key role in assessing approaches to mitigating economic and emissions leakage risk associated with the Program for the industrial and electricity sectors. The APS will primarily work in concert with colleagues and stakeholders to perform economic and technical evaluations related to economic and emissions leakage, Program allowance allocation, and Program interactions with electricity markets to develop, assess, and interpret regulations, policy concepts, and other Program-related information.

This position requires evaluation of environmental policies; application of economic, technical, financial, and market data; interpretation and application of regulatory requirements; development and assessment of GHG reduction policies; and project management skills. Specific duties for this position include:

assessing and monitoring industrial and electricity sector leakage risks associated with the Program;

ensuring the quality of data and information reported to the Program;

ensuring that the use of all allocated allowance value meets all regulatory requirements;

recommending creative solutions to policy challenges;

developing and reviewing materials to communicate Program information and requirements;

interacting with stakeholders and other agencies to ensure alignment on GHG measures and other activities.

Tasks will include preparing briefing papers, correspondence, and presentations to describe the Program, articulate policy positions, and solicit feedback; providing regulatory guidance and interpretation; meeting and responding to inquiries from the community, industry, government agencies, and other stakeholders; coordinating with and following processes at other agencies, like the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) and the California Independent System Operator (CAISO); and contributing to the development of regulatory measures by conducting economic and other technical assessments, conducting meetings, writing policy proposals, holding public workshops, writing regulatory text, and contributing to the public rulemaking process.

Also, the APS will also advise and consult with Federal, State, local agencies and other jurisdictions involved in GHG and climate policy especially as it relates to minimizing economic and emissions leakage due to carbon pricing policies. The APS may act in a lead capacity or as part of a team, and this position may require occasional travel.

You will find additional information about the job in the Duty Statement.