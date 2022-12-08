Cap-and-Trade Program Allowance Allocation Specialist, California Air Resources Board – Sacramento

Job Description and Duties
Do you have electricity sector expertise and a passion for addressing climate change? Are you looking to join a world-class program at the forefront of global climate policy? The Cap-and-Trade Program is seeking an enthusiastic team member with expertise in the electricity sector and assessing economic/emissions leakage to work on the development, implementation, and analysis of the California Air Resources Board’s greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions reductions programs.
Within the Industrial Strategies Division, Climate Change Program Evaluation Branch (CCPEB) has a position available for a motivated Air Pollution Specialist (APS) in the Program Development Section, which is responsible for technical and economic analyses of industrial, natural gas, electricity, and allowance allocation policy for the Program.
Under the direction of an Air Resources Supervisor I, the APS will work as part of a highly motivated internal team with a diverse skill set and will play a key role in assessing approaches to mitigating economic and emissions leakage risk associated with the Program for the industrial and electricity sectors. The APS will primarily work in concert with colleagues and stakeholders to perform economic and technical evaluations related to economic and emissions leakage, Program allowance allocation, and Program interactions with electricity markets to develop, assess, and interpret regulations, policy concepts, and other Program-related information.
This position requires evaluation of environmental policies; application of economic, technical, financial, and market data; interpretation and application of regulatory requirements; development and assessment of GHG reduction policies; and project management skills. Specific duties for this position include:
- assessing and monitoring industrial and electricity sector leakage risks associated with the Program;
- ensuring the quality of data and information reported to the Program;
- ensuring that the use of all allocated allowance value meets all regulatory requirements;
- recommending creative solutions to policy challenges;
- developing and reviewing materials to communicate Program information and requirements;
- interacting with stakeholders and other agencies to ensure alignment on GHG measures and other activities.
Tasks will include preparing briefing papers, correspondence, and presentations to describe the Program, articulate policy positions, and solicit feedback; providing regulatory guidance and interpretation; meeting and responding to inquiries from the community, industry, government agencies, and other stakeholders; coordinating with and following processes at other agencies, like the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) and the California Independent System Operator (CAISO); and contributing to the development of regulatory measures by conducting economic and other technical assessments, conducting meetings, writing policy proposals, holding public workshops, writing regulatory text, and contributing to the public rulemaking process.
Also, the APS will also advise and consult with Federal, State, local agencies and other jurisdictions involved in GHG and climate policy especially as it relates to minimizing economic and emissions leakage due to carbon pricing policies. The APS may act in a lead capacity or as part of a team, and this position may require occasional travel.
You will find additional information about the job in the Duty Statement.
Working Conditions
This position may be eligible for hybrid telework under Government Code 14200 for eligible applicants residing in California, subject to the candidate meeting telework eligibility criteria set forth in the CalEPA telework policy and/or future program need. Employees not residing in California are not eligible for telework. Regardless of telework eligibility, all employees may be required to report to the position’s designated headquarters location, as indicated on their duty statement, at their own expense.”
- Position located in a high-rise building
- Requires being in a stationary position, consistent with office work, for extended periods.
- Standard office environment (for example, artificial lighting, controlled temperature, etc.)
- Daily use of a personal computer, office equipment, and/or telephone.
- Travel may be required up to 5% of the time for meetings and conferences.
Minimum Requirements
You will find the Minimum Requirements in the Class Specification.
CARB values diversity at all levels of the organization and is committed to fostering an environment in which employees from a variety of backgrounds, cultures, and personal experiences are welcomed and can thrive. CARB believes the diversity of our employees collectively make up one of the world’s most respected environmental organizations. CARB offers various modern interview options including remote phone and video interviews. Join CARB and help us improve the lives of all Californians.
Desirable Qualifications
In addition to quality and breadth of previous experience, the following factors will provide the basis for competitively evaluating each candidate. Preferred candidates for this position will:
• Have excellent written and oral communication skills appropriate for a range of audiences;
• Understand and apply principles of economics and environmental policy ;
• Be familiar with concepts, processes, and current status of utility regulation in California;
• Be proficient in applying methods to assess and mitigate emissions leakage;
• Be able to understand and analyze complex technical and policy issues;
• Have superb analytical, critical-thinking, and problem-solving skills;
• Demonstrate initiative and continue to develop needed knowledge and skills;
• Work well independently and as a member of a team;
• Possess excellent interpersonal skills to establish and maintain cooperative working relationships; and
• Be capable of coordinating with community, industry, environmental, government agency, and other stakeholders.
The successful candidate will have a strong background in economic analysis, environmental policy, public policy, and/or environmental economics. The best candidates will display an ability to assess a variety of technical and other information in coordination with others to draw sound conclusions about regulatory interpretations and compliance with requirements. Specialized knowledge related to electricity markets; utility regulation; industrial emissions leakage; and environmental policy assessment is highly desirable. Experience with energy infrastructure and carbon markets is a plus. Project management skills are also necessary such that the incumbent can complete complex projects under tight deadlines.
The successful candidate will be subject to a background check, including felony convictions and credit, because the person in this position may have access to highly sensitive carbon market information and/or the ability to electronically control such information.
Jessica Martinez
(279) 208-7655
jessica.martinez@arb.ca.gov
Payam Ahmadi
(279) 208-7110
EEOP@arb.ca.gov
