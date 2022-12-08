The developer of a pilot project that eases the financial burden of transitioning grocery stores to environmentally friendly refrigeration has sold carbon offsets from the initiative at a “significant premium” to the current price of similar VERs, the company announced Thursday.
US refrigerant carbon offset pilot project sells nearly 20,000 credits at “significant premium”
Five mid-size California grocery stores participated in a pilot project run by an industry group and an offset developer to ease the financial burden of transitioning to environmentally friendly refrigeration by selling thousands of carbon offsets, a press release announced Thursday.
