US refrigerant carbon offset pilot project sells nearly 20,000 credits at “significant premium”

Published 22:50 on December 8, 2022 / Last updated at 22:52 on December 8, 2022 / Americas, US, Voluntary / No Comments

Five mid-size California grocery stores participated in a pilot project run by an industry group and an offset developer to ease the financial burden of transitioning to environmentally friendly refrigeration by selling thousands of carbon offsets, a press release announced Thursday.