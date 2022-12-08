Trafigura to focus on Article 6, nature-based removals for its carbon trading activities

Singapore-based commodity trading house Trafigura on Thursday said its carbon trading team will focus going forward on developments related to Article 6 of the Paris Agreement and its development of nature-based CO2 removal projects.