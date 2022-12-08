NA Markets: CCAs cruise steadily higher, RGAs stagnate amid Q4 auction

California Carbon Allowance (CCA) prices moved steadily higher through the week as market participants dissected the odds of lawmakers adopting a stronger 2030 emissions reduction target, while RGGI Allowances (RGAs) traded within a tight range into the last quarterly auction for the year on Dec. 7.